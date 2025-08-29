<p>A viral video showing the Wagah border parade path on Pakistan’s side submerged in muddy, knee-deep water has left the country red-faced, with Rangers struggling to stand in formation while the Indian side appeared dry and orderly. Pakistan has blamed the situation on the elevation of the Grand Trunk (GT) Road on the Indian side, claiming it prevents water from draining properly.</p><p>The reality, however, is that India has already upgraded its drainage management and installed a rainwater harvesting system to avert such flooding. On the Pakistani side, despite hurriedly constructing drainage channels and elevating portions of the road, waterlogging remained a glaring embarrassment during the daily flag-lowering ceremony. Sandbags were seen stacked at several points in an attempt to stem the inflow.</p><p>The embarrassment comes at a time when Pakistan is reeling under widespread floods triggered by relentless heavy rain over the past few days. Border Security Force (BSF) officials clarified that the Indian side has not faced comparable issues at any of its three parade sites, Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadqi. </p>.21 Pakistani nationals stranded at Attari-Wagah allowed to cross border, several more in queue.<p>“There has been incessant and heavy rainfall on August 8–9, and the videowas likely shot then. But there has been no waterlogging at our parade venues,” said Atul Fulzele, Inspector General, BSF Punjab Frontier.</p><p>He added that while the parade grounds remained unaffected, several BSF border outposts (BoPs) along the Punjab Frontier had to be evacuated due to flooding. BoPs located in low-lying enclaves between the Ravi river and the international border were the worst-hit.</p><p>The contrast between the flooded Pakistani parade ground and India’s dry ceremonial path has ignited debate online, with critics arguing that it underscores a larger gap in infrastructure management and preparedness on either side of the border.</p>