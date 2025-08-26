Menu
Homeworld

Korean Air announces 103 Boeing jet order amid Trump-Lee summit

The order, the largest in the Korean air carrier's history, is expected to include a mix of 787s, 777s and 737 Boeing airplanes, sources told Reuters earlier.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 00:26 IST
Published 26 August 2025, 00:26 IST
World newsSouth KoreaDonald Trump

