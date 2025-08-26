<p>Washington: Korean Air announced an order on Monday for 103 Boeing airplanes coinciding with the visit of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to Washington, sources told Reuters.</p>.<p>The order, the largest in the Korean air carrier's history, is expected to include a mix of 787s, 777s and 737 Boeing airplanes, sources told Reuters earlier. Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope and Korean Air CEO Cho Won-tae attended an event to unveil the deal with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.</p>.<p><em>Reuters</em> first reported the deal earlier.</p>.Trump wants to meet North Korea's Kim this year, he tells South Korea.<p>Korean Air also announced a separate deal Monday with GE Aerospace agreement on the purchase and maintenance of engines valued at $13.7 billion. Part of the order is re-equip Asiana, one of the sources said, a subsidiary of South Korea's largest airline. In March, South Korea's industry ministry said Korean Air said it would soon finalize a $32.7 billion deal for new Boeing and GE engines. Korean Air last year said it would order 20 777-9 and 20 787-10 planes from Boeing, with options for an additional 10 aircraft, and signed a memorandum of understanding in 2024. Many countries negotiating trade deals with the Trump administration have announced or plan to announce significant Boeing airplane orders. Boeing has won a string of major orders in recent months.</p>.<p>Korean Air, a founding member of the SkyTeam airline\nalliance, was established in 1969 when state-owned Korean Air\nLines was taken over by South Korean conglomerate Hanjin Kal</p>