Kremlin aide says he doesn't know of any contacts yet with Trump's team

<p>Moscow: A senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kremlin">Kremlin </a>aide said on Tuesday he was not aware of any contacts yet between President Vladimir Putin's office and the team of US president-elect Donald Trump.</p><p>Putin has publicly congratulated Trump on defeating Kamala Harris in this month's election and has said he is willing to talk to him. Trump told <em>NBC</em> on Nov 7 he had not spoke with Putin since his election victory but "I think we'll speak".</p><p>Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters: "There are no contacts going on with Trump's team yet, as far as I know."</p><p>Trump said repeatedly during his election campaign that he could bring a swift end to the Ukraine war, but without saying how. Putin said on Nov 7 that what Trump had said "deserves attention, at least".</p>