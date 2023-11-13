JOIN US
world

Kremlin: More signs appear of Ukrainian involvement in Nord Stream blasts

Last Updated 13 November 2023, 10:29 IST

Moscow: The Kremlin said on Monday that more signs were appearing of Ukrainian involvement in the blasts that ruptured Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, following a Washington Post report that a Ukrainian military officer coordinated the attack.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters in a call that it was "alarming" that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has denied that Kyiv was involved in the blasts on the Baltic seabed, was reported to have been unaware of the operation.

