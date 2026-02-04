<p>Moscow: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russian troops would keep fighting in Ukraine until Kyiv made "decisions" that could bring the war to an end.</p><p>Russia's position remains unchanged, which is known to both Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators, Peskov said. A new round of peace talks began in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.</p><p>Ukraine rejects Russia's demand that it cede the remainder of its Donbas region, land that Moscow's forces have not captured in four years of fighting. </p>