<p>Moscow: Russian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin</a> does not use artificial intelligence tools himself, but officials who work for him do, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kremlin">Kremlin</a> said on Thursday.</p><p>Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin used AI tools to help sort through citizens' questions during Putin's annual question-and-answer event.</p>.EAM S Jaishankar meets President Putin, briefs him on preparations for annual summit.<p>Putin on Wednesday called for a national task force to coordinate Russia's work on homegrown generative artificial intelligence models, which he said were vital to preserving Russian sovereignty.</p><p>An AI-powered robot danced for Putin on Wednesday at an exhibition put on by Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, designed to showcase the company's technological advances.</p>