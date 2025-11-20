Menu
Homeworld

Kremlin says Vladimir Putin does not use AI himself, but that officials who work for him do

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin used AI tools to help sort through citizens' questions during Putin's annual question-and-answer event.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 10:43 IST
Published 20 November 2025, 10:43 IST
World newsRussiaVladimir PutinKremlin

