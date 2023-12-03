Kyiv accuses Russian forces of shooting surrendering Ukrainian soldiers

Kyiv officials accused Moscow of committing a war crime after a grainy video on social media appeared to show several soldiers shooting two surrendering military personnel who emerged from a dugout at gunpoint.

The unverified video shows one soldier coming out of a foxhole on the battlefield with his hands up and then lying on the ground. A second soldier stumbles out and also lies down. The Russian troops then appear to open fire and the video ends.

The Ukrainian General Prosecutor's Office said: "The video shows a group of people in Russian uniforms shooting, at point-blank range, two unarmed servicemen in the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who were surrendering."

Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity, date or location of the video clip. The Russian defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia denies committing war crimes during its 21-month-old war in Ukraine. Kyiv says Russia regularly violates the rules of war.

"The execution of those who surrender is a war crime!" Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said late on Saturday on the Telegram messaging platform.