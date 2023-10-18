Lack of crater at Gaza hospital blast site proves it wasn’t Israeli strike: Israel Defence Forces

Asserting that Israel wasn’t behind the strike, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) published drone footage that it said proves that the deadly blast at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital’s parking lot was not caused by its ordnance, which it said, “would have left a crater and not a burning parking lot and shrapnel-pocked roofs.”

The drone video shows the hospital’s parking lot where a large fire was caused in the area as a result of the blast, but there is no crater.

“Israeli strikes generally leave large holes in the ground,” the IDF said.