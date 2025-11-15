Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Lahore High Court judge resigns protesting constitutional amendment in Pakistan

Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza tendered his resignation becoming the first judge to resign from any high court after the contentious amendment was enacted into law.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 11:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 11:43 IST
World newsPakistanLahore

Follow us on :

Follow Us