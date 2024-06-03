Lebanon's Hezbollah launches drones squadron towards Israeli military targets

Beirut: The armed Lebanese group Hezbollah said on Monday it had launched a squadron of drones towards the headquarters of the Israeli military's Galilee formation.

Such an attack would be the first by Hezbollah involving a squadron of drones since the start of its exchanges of fire with Israel, which have run in parallel with the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

There was no immediate comment by the Israeli military on the report, but sirens sounded in northern Israel three times on Monday to warn of attacks from Lebanon.

The Israeli military said in a statement it had on Monday killed Ali Hussein Sabra, a military operative in "Hezbollah's Force Build-up Unit".