London-listed Dar Global to launch Trump tower Dubai in 2025

Dubai: The Trump Organization, the company of former US President Donald Trump, has teamed up with Saudi luxury international real estate developer Dar Global to build a Trump-branded tower in Dubai, the companies said on Thursday.

London-listed Dar Global is the international arm of Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, which in 2022 signed a deal with the Trump Organization to use the brand for its $4 billion project in the Gulf state of Oman that includes a golf course, hotel and villas.

Trump enjoyed close ties with Gulf states during his tenure as president, including Saudi Arabia which has invested $2 billion with a firm of Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and former aide, incorporated after Trump left office.