<p>Frankfurt: German airline Lufthansa on Friday said it had suspended all flights to and from Tehran following widescale strikes by Israel against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trump-says-us-remains-committed-to-a-diplomatic-solution-to-iran-nuclear-issue-3584062">Iran</a>.</p>.<p>"Lufthansa Group flights to and from Tehran will be suspended until further notice due to the current situation," the company said in an emailed statement, adding it would also avoid Iranian, Iraqi and Israeli airspace for now. </p>