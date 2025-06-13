Menu
Lufthansa suspends all flights to and from Tehran

"Lufthansa Group flights to and from Tehran will be suspended until further notice due to the current situation," the company said in an emailed statement.
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 10:56 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 10:56 IST
