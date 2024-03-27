Macron and Lula launch submarine built in Brazil with French tech

Itaguai: The presidents of France and Brazil on Wednesday launched a submarine built in the South American country with French technology in a program that aims to build Brazil's first nuclear-powered submarine by the end of the decade.

Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attended a ceremony in the Itaguai shipyard near Rio de Janeiro, launching the third diesel-powered submarine built in a $10 billion partnership.

Brazil first lady Janja da Silva smashed a champagne bottle on the bow of the submarine Tonelero and the two presidents activated a lever sending the Scorpene-class vessel into the sea.

The submarine program, begun in 2008 during Lula's previous presidential term, is a partnership with France's state-run Naval Group in which defense contractor Thales has a 35% stake.