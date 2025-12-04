Menu
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region

The earthquake struck near the county of Akqi near the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border at 3:44 pm local time (0744 GMT), with the epicentre at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to CENC.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 11:22 IST
Published 04 December 2025, 11:22 IST
