JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Magnitude 6.1 quake rocks Indonesia's Java island

The epicentre was located 132 km north of Tuban in East Java province, BMKG said.
Last Updated 22 March 2024, 06:11 IST

Follow Us

Jakarta: A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the shore of Indonesia's Java island on Friday, at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), Indonesia's geophysics agency (BKMG) said.

The epicentre was located 132 km north of Tuban in East Java province, BMKG said.

The tremors were felt strongly in East Java, its capital Surabaya, as well as cities in neighboring provinces, according to multiple postings by social media users in those areas.

The quake has no potential to trigger a tsunami, BMKG said.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 March 2024, 06:11 IST)
World newsIndonesiaEarthquake

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT