Maine court puts Trump ballot decision on hold until after Supreme Court acts

A Maine court on Wednesday said the state should wait for the US Supreme Court to rule on a challenge to Donald Trump's appearance on Colorado's Republican primary ballot before reevaluating a similar challenge in the northeast state.

Maine State Superior Court Judge Michaela Murphy ordered Maine Secretary of State Shanna Bellows, a Democrat, to reassess her decision to bar the former US president from the primary ballot within 30 days after the Supreme Court rules.

Murphy found that the Supreme Court’s decision to take the Colorado case "changes everything about the order in which these issues should be decided and by which court."

Bellows in December determined that Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was ineligible to hold office again under a provision in the U.S. Constitution that bars people who have engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” from holding office.

Depending on the sweep of its ruling in the Colorado case, the U.S. Supreme Court could resolve the issue nationwide in the coming weeks, with oral arguments scheduled for Feb. 8.

Maine's primary is scheduled for March 5.

Maine and Colorado are so far the only two states to disqualify Trump under the constitutional provision, known as Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Both states have put their decisions on hold while Trump appeals.