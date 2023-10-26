Maine police order city lockdown in response to 'active shooter situation' at two locations

Authorities in Maine ordered residents of Lewiston to shelter in place Wednesday night as they responded to an “active shooter situation” at two locations involving multiple victims.
The Maine State Police said it was assisting the Lewiston Police Department in its response to the shooting. “Law enforcement is asking people to shelter in place,” the state police said on Facebook. “Please stay inside your home with the doors locked.
“Law enforcement is currently investigating at two locations right now,” the agency said, without specifying where.
A dispatcher at the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said there were multiple victims, adding that the exact number and their conditions were still unknown.
The sheriff’s office posted an image on Facebook of a shooter holding a rifle. The shooter, officials said, is still at large.
The city of Auburn, Maine, also warned residents of an active shooter, urging them to remain indoors.
“ALL Auburn & Lewiston residents are strongly urged to shelter in place, lock all doors & report suspicious individuals and activities to 9-1-1,” the city said on X, formerly known as Twitter, noting that all businesses in the area would be closed.
Maine Gov Janet Mills said on X that she had been “briefed on the active shooter situation” and urged residents to follow the directions of law enforcement.
With about 38,000 people, Lewiston, about 35 miles north of Portland, is the state’s second-biggest city.