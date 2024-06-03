Major cases keeping former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in jail

Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan was acquitted on charges of leaking state secrets on Monday after his conviction was overturned, but he will remain in prison in other cases.

It was one of four cases in which the 71-year-old former cricket star, who has been in jail since August last year, had been convicted ahead of a national election in February. In two of those cases the sentences have since been suspended while he appeals.

Details of the convictions and some important cases follow:

State Secrets Case

Khan was handed a sentence of 10 years in prison on charges of making public a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan's ambassador in Washington in 2022, in what is commonly known as the cipher case.

Islamabad High Court on Monday granted his appeal to overturn the sentence and acquitted him.

Khan has said the cable was proof of a conspiracy by the Pakistan military and U.S. government to topple his government in 2022 after he visited Moscow just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Washington and Pakistan's military deny that accusation.