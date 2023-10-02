Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Malaysia announces subsidy for imported rice in 2 states

Malaysia's Agriculture Minister Mohamad Sabu said the subsidy measures were announced to address concerns over higher prices of rice.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 16:08 IST

Follow Us

Malaysia's agricultural and food security ministry on Monday said it would provide a subsidy of 950 ringgit ($201.78) per ton for imported white rice in the states of Sabah and Sarawak from Oct. 5.

The ministry also asked the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority to increase distribution of local white rice to rural areas.

Malaysia's Agriculture Minister Mohamad Sabu said the subsidy measures were announced to address concerns over higher prices of rice.

He also announced a task force had been formed to inspect local rice supply chains.

($1 = 4.7080 ringgit)

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 October 2023, 16:08 IST)
World newsMalaysia

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT