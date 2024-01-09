Maldives govt seeks presidential visit to India amid diplomatic row

New Delhi: Even as Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Tuesday sought China’s help to blunt the impact of the calls by several social media users in India for boycotting the holiday destinations in the neighbouring archipelago, his government in Malé proposed a visit by him to New Delhi a few weeks after his return from Beijing.

As Muizzu is currently on a state visit to China, his government signed an agreement with the Hunan Construction Investment Group of the communist country for a $50 million project to boost the tourism industry and create new jobs in the Greater Malé area. Muizzu also sought China’s help to give a boost to the inflow of tourists to the Maldives.

“We will continue to strengthen and drive the economic industry and boost visitor numbers. The Government has plans to diversify the tourism product and offer new experiences. Initiatives include a top-tier school of hospitality and exploring sports, medical and cultural tourism,” he said at an event held in Fujian in China to seek investment in the Maldives.

“China was our number one market (for tourists) pre-COVID, and it is my request that we intensify efforts for China to regain this position.”

He also stressed on early implementation of the Free Trade Agreement inked by China and the Maldives.