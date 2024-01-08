Maldives President Muizzu arrives in China, set to sign several agreements to bolster bilateral ties

Beijing: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu arrived here on Monday on a five-day state visit during which he is due to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and sign several agreements to bolster the bilateral ties.

Muizzu, who is regarded as “pro-China”, is accompanied by his wife Sajidha Mohamed and a high-level delegation.

The President and the First Lady were greeted by senior Chinese officials upon their arrival.

Muizzu's maiden visit to China, however, has been marred by a huge diplomatic row triggered by the derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by some Maldivian ministers after he posted a video of him on a pristine beach during his visit to Lakshadweep.

The Maldivian envoy to India was on Monday summoned to the external affairs ministry and conveyed strong concern over remarks.