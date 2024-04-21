Maldives votes in election key to its India, China relations

Male: Voters in the Maldives were flocking to the polls on Sunday in a parliamentary election that may determine whether the Indian Ocean island nation continues its shift toward China and away from its longstanding ties with India.

Beijing and New Delhi have both wooed the Maldives as the two giants vie for influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

President Mohamad Muizzu, elected last year, has pledged to end the country's "India First" policy, putting relations under strain. His government has asked dozens of locally based Indian military personnel to leave in a move critics warn could see the Maldives shift closer to China.

Muizzu's post as president is not affected by Sunday's vote.