Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Man arrested in shooting that killed one at Tuskegee University

The man, Jaquez Myrick, of Montgomery, was arrested Sunday and charged under federal law with possessing a machine gun, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said on Facebook.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 05:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 05:43 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsCrimeArrestAlabama

Follow us on :

Follow Us