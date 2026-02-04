Menu
Homeworld

Man convicted of attempting to assassinate Trump sentenced to life

Routh, 59, ‌was convicted by a jury last September of five criminal counts including attempted assassination after serving as ⁠his own defense lawyer at trial.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 18:12 IST
Published 04 February 2026, 18:12 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

