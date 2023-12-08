Man fires gun near NY synagogue, says 'Free Palestine'; arrested

Albany: A man fired a shotgun on the grounds of an Albany synagogue Thursday afternoon and later said, “Free Palestine,” according to police, sending the building into lockdown and prompting a hate crime investigation hours before the beginning of Hanukkah.

No one was injured, and a suspect was quickly arrested nearby.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said authorities were investigating the shooting, which occurred around 2 p.m. at Temple Israel in the state capital, as a hate crime.