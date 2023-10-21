'Mask losing elasticity': Joe Biden's unusual chin gets netizens talking

Two days ago, Biden's quick reply to a reporter on a question regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict led to some confusion, prompting the White House to issue a clarification.

Biden "did not hear" a question from a reporter who asked whether Israel should delay a potential ground invasion of Gaza until more hostages can get out, when he answered, "yes", the White House said.

"The president was far away. He didn't hear the full question. The question sounded like 'Would you like to see more hostages released?' He wasn't commenting on anything else," White House spokesperson Ben LaBolt said.

Biden was walking up the steps to board Air Force One when a reporter shouted the question over the sound of the plane's engines. Biden stopped for a moment and said, "yes," and then proceeded onto the plane.

(With Reuters inputs)