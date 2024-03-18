Mass death imminent as Gaza far exceeds famine-level food shortages: Hunger monitor

"This is an entirely manmade disaster — and the report makes clear that it can be halted."

Israel, which initially allowed aid into Gaza through only two checkpoints on the enclave's southern edge, says it is opening more routes by land, as well as allowing sea shipments and air drops. The first boat carrying aid arrived last week.

Aid agencies say they still cannot get enough supplies through or distribute them safely, especially in the north, and that access and security are Israel's responsibility.

Hospital assault

In the ruins of Gaza City, the main settlement in the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces launched a major assault on Al Shifa hospital overnight. Once the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital, it is now one of the only medical facilities still even partially functioning in the north of the territory.

Israel said it had killed 20 Hamas fighters, including a senior Hamas commander, Fayeq al-Mabhouh, in the hospital. The Hamas-linked Shehab news agency described Mabhouh as a security official overseeing protection of aid shipments. Residents described some of the heaviest fighting in northern Gaza for months.

Negotiations for a ceasefire in the war, now in its sixth month, were due to resume on Monday with an Israeli delegation led by the country's spy chief heading to Qatar. But an Israeli official said nailing down any deal would probably take at least two more weeks, a clear disappointment for Washington which had sought a deal by the start of the Ramadan holy month last week.

US President Joe Biden was due to speak to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Monday. The leader in the U.S. Senate from Biden's Democratic Party called on Israelis last week to replace Netanyahu, saying he was wrecking Israel's international standing by allowing too much suffering in Gaza.

The war began when Hamas fighters stormed into Israel, killing 1,200 people and capturing 253 hostages according to Israeli tallies. Since then, Israel's assault has killed more than 31,000 Gazans, according to Palestinian health officials.

Both sides have been discussing a truce of around six weeks during which around 40 hostages would be freed in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and aid would be rushed into the Gaza Strip. Israel says it will discuss only a temporary pause in fighting; Hamas says it will not free its hostages without a deal that would end the war.

The Israeli army said troops had entered Al Shifa based on intelligence that the hospital was being used by senior Hamas leaders. The soldiers were fired on and responded. One soldier was killed.

Mohammad Ali, 32, a father of two who lives around 1 km from the hospital, told Reuters via a chat app that the sound of the assault awoke the neighbourhood at around 1:00 am.

"Soon tanks started to roll, they came from the western road and headed toward Al Shifa, then sounds of gunfire and explosions increased," he said. "We don't know what is happening, but it looked as if it was a re-invasion of the Gaza City."

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said displaced people inside the hospital had been killed in a fire caused by the raid: "There are casualties, including deaths and injuries, and it's impossible to rescue anyone due to the intensity of the fire and targeting of anyone approaching the windows."

Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official in exile, told Reuters the assault on the hospital was proof that Israel was "a message that (Israel) isn't interested in reaching any agreement. It aims to kill only."