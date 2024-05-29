Meet Zachary Horwitz, serving 2-decade imprisonment for duping investors of $690 million in guise of film-licensing

An Indiana-based man, identified as Zachary Horwitz, is serving 20 years in prison for raising over a whopping $690 million from his family, friends among other investors after he convinced them for his "fake" licensing business" through which he claimed of negotiating terms with big entertainment platforms like Netflix, HBO, and Sony.

Horwitz used all the money to spend a lavish lifestyle with his wife who divorced him after he was convicted in 2022.

Horwitz, who goes by the stage name Zach Avery, arrived in California to make a fortune in Hollywood where he starred alongside actors Bryan Cox, Bruce Dern and Olivia Munn. He appeared as a supporting cast in the 2020 film Last Moment of Clarity after which he was seen in The Gateway which starred Dern and Munn.

How did Horwitz dupe people?

New York Post quoted excerpts from the court records that said Horwitz aka Zach Avery ran his 'Ponzi scheme' for five years where he convinced his friends, who in turn persuaded their parents to help Horwitz get the "fake" rights to Spanish-language films.

Investigators told the court that Horwitz discovered old distribution contracts and then copy-pasted them into Microsoft Word documents that were fake. He would forge signatures of executives whose names he searched for on LinkedIn in order to convince investors, so they lend him money.