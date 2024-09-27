Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Meeting with Trump was 'productive', says Ukraine's Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian President said, 'We share the common view that the war in Ukraine must be stopped. Putin cannot win. Ukrainians must prevail.'
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 September 2024, 17:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday he had a "very productive" meeting in New York with US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, with both agreeing that the 2-1/2-year-old war had to be stopped.

"I had a very productive meeting with @realDonaldTrump. I presented him our Victory Plan, and we thoroughly reviewed the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of the war for our people. Many details were discussed," Zelenskiy wrote in English on social media platform X.

"We share the common view that the war in Ukraine must be stopped. Putin cannot win. Ukrainians must prevail."

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2024, 15:51 IST
World newsUnited StatesUkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyyDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT