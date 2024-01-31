Mexican leak of journalists' personal data raises security worries

Mexico City: The theft of the personal data of hundreds of journalists in Mexico, including addresses and copies of voter ID cards and passports, has raised fresh safety concerns in one of the most dangerous countries in the world for media professionals.

After media reports, Mexican authorities on Monday said government computers were hacked on January 22 and promised an investigation. Officials said that the personal data of at least 263 journalists, whom they did not publicly identify, was illegally accessed and released.

The officials said an individual, whom they did not name, used a former government employee's account to take the data. The individual had a Spanish IP address, they said.

The leak exposes the journalists to potential identity theft and could compromise their physical security because the data includes home addresses.

Among the victims are reporters at leading media such as La Jornada, El Universal and Expansion, as well as Reuters. La Jornada and Expansion did not immediately respond to a request for comment.