Mexico councilwoman killed after bloodiest-ever elections

Mexico: A local Mexican councilwoman in a small town in the Pacific coastal state of Guerrero was killed on Friday by armed men who showed up at her front door, authorities and local media said, following the most violent elections in modern Mexican history.

Esmeralda Garzon, who led the equity and gender commission on the municipal council of Tixtla, was killed in the early afternoon as she was leaving her house, local media reported.

The state attorney general's office said in a statement that police had been deployed to the scene to investigate and find those responsible.

Garzon had been elected under the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), the once-dominant party which joined forces with other opposition groups to form a coalition against the now-ruling MORENA party.

However, Garzon backed MORENA candidates in the June 2 elections, posts on her social media accounts show.