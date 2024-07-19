Microsoft global outage: Full list of services, sectors affected

Airlines across the world faced major disruptions owing to the Microsoft outage, resulting in delays and cancellations of flights across the board.

In India, major airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa reported facing disruptions.

Several US airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Allegiant, and SunCountry also reported that the outage had affected their services.

At the time of writing, all major US airlines had grounded flights, citing 'communication issues', as per AFP.