Microsoft global outage: Full list of services, sectors affected

Microsoft users across the world on Friday faced major disruptions as a global outage affected several systems operated by the tech giant.
Here, we take a look the services and sectors that have been affected:
Airlines across the world faced major disruptions owing to the Microsoft outage, resulting in delays and cancellations of flights across the board.
In India, major airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa reported facing disruptions.
Several US airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Allegiant, and SunCountry also reported that the outage had affected their services.
At the time of writing, all major US airlines had grounded flights, citing 'communication issues', as per AFP.
Microsoft's cloud services too have been hit by the outage, particularly Azure. Amazon Web Services (AWS), however, said that it had not been affected by the 'connectivity issue' and was investigating reports of said issues related to 'Windows EC2 and workspaces'.
Payment system failures are leading to long queues in retail outlets (several instances from Australia), while users are also facing issues accessing financial and banking institutions.
Millions of Windows users around the world are also encountering the infamous Blue Screen of Death (BSoD), leading to their systems unexpectedly shutting down and/or restarting.
This is causing significant disruptions, leading to the loss of unsaved data, as well as time, across sectors, especially IT.
List of services affected
According to a report by The Economic Times, the impacted services include:
1. Microsoft 365 admin center
2. Microsoft Teams
3. Microsoft Fabric
4. Microsoft Purview
5. PowerBI
6. Viva Engage
The tech giant has said that it is taking "mitigation measures" and that users should soon see signs of recovery in the services affected.
Published 19 July 2024, 08:05 IST