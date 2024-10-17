West Asia Conflict LIVE | Nearly 1 lakh injured in Gaza after year of war; death toll crosses 42,000
Hello readers. The conflict in West Asia has escalated over the past few weeks, with Israel now expanding its operations to to Lebanon, amid the ongoing bombardment of Gaza. Israeli airstrikes killed 11 Palestinians in Gaza City on Thursday, a day after the IDF claimed to have killed over 50 Palestinian fighters. The US, meanwhile, carried out a strike against Yemen's Houthis on Thursday as well, after the US military earlier this month carried out 15 strikes against targets linked to the Iran-aligned Houthi fighters. Germany's Scholz has assured military support to Israel in the form of weapons, while US President Joe Biden heads to Berlin for talks on the situation in West Asia, as well as in Ukraine. Follow DH for the latest updates from the escalating conflict in West Asia.
42,438 Palestinians killed and 99,246 injured in Israeli ops in Gaza since Oct 7, 2023
14:5117 Oct 2024
Biden heads to Germany for talks on Ukraine, West Asia
14:5117 Oct 2024
EU's Borrell questions US giving Israel one month to improve Gaza situation
14:3517 Oct 2024
Gaza unemployment surges to 80% as economy collapses, UN agency says
14:3517 Oct 2024
Israeli fire kills 11 in Gaza City as its forces tighten siege in the north
16:0917 Oct 2024
Iran warns of 'painful' retaliatory attacks against Israel
Speaking at the funeral of slain Major General Abbas Nilforoushan, Major General Salami of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the earlier volley of missiles launched by Tehran on October 3 was merely a warning to Israel, and that further escalations, if any, would be met by a much harsher response.
UK govt pledges to match £10million donation by British public for humanitarian aid to West Asia
Anneliese Dodds, the UK Minister of State for Development, said donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Middle East Humanitarian Appeal fund will be used to “provide life-saving aid including medical supplies, shelter and clean water to those who need it most”.
The suffering of civilians affected by conflict across the Middle East is intolerable.