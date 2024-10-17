Home
West Asia Conflict LIVE | Nearly 1 lakh injured in Gaza after year of war; death toll crosses 42,000

Hello readers. The conflict in West Asia has escalated over the past few weeks, with Israel now expanding its operations to to Lebanon, amid the ongoing bombardment of Gaza. Israeli airstrikes killed 11 Palestinians in Gaza City on Thursday, a day after the IDF claimed to have killed over 50 Palestinian fighters. The US, meanwhile, carried out a strike against Yemen's Houthis on Thursday as well, after the US military earlier this month carried out 15 strikes against targets linked to the Iran-aligned Houthi fighters. Germany's Scholz has assured military support to Israel in the form of weapons, while US President Joe Biden heads to Berlin for talks on the situation in West Asia, as well as in Ukraine. Follow DH for the latest updates from the escalating conflict in West Asia.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 10:39 IST

Highlights
15:0617 Oct 2024

42,438 Palestinians killed and 99,246 injured in Israeli ops in Gaza since Oct 7, 2023

14:5117 Oct 2024

Biden heads to Germany for talks on Ukraine, West Asia

14:5117 Oct 2024

EU's Borrell questions US giving Israel one month to improve Gaza situation

14:3517 Oct 2024

Gaza unemployment surges to 80% as economy collapses, UN agency says

14:3517 Oct 2024

Israeli fire kills 11 in Gaza City as its forces tighten siege in the north

16:0917 Oct 2024

Iran warns of 'painful' retaliatory attacks against Israel

Speaking at the funeral of slain Major General Abbas Nilforoushan, Major General Salami of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the earlier volley of missiles launched by Tehran on October 3 was merely a warning to Israel, and that further escalations, if any, would be met by a much harsher response.

15:5717 Oct 2024

UK govt pledges to match £10million donation by British public for humanitarian aid to West Asia

Anneliese Dodds, the UK Minister of State for Development, said donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Middle East Humanitarian Appeal fund will be used to “provide life-saving aid including medical supplies, shelter and clean water to those who need it most”.

15:5317 Oct 2024

Iran, Egypt foreign ministers meet amid conflict in West Asia

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty attends a press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at Tahrir Palace, in Cairo, October 17, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

15:5217 Oct 2024

15:4917 Oct 2024

After evacuation call, Israeli strike hits city of Tyre

An Israeli strike hit near the south Lebanon coastal city of Tyre on Thursday, reported news agency AFP.

Earlier, Israel had issued an evacuation call in the area.

