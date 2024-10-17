West Asia Conflict LIVE | Nearly 1 lakh injured in Gaza after year of war; death toll crosses 42,000

Hello readers. The conflict in West Asia has escalated over the past few weeks, with Israel now expanding its operations to to Lebanon, amid the ongoing bombardment of Gaza. Israeli airstrikes killed 11 Palestinians in Gaza City on Thursday, a day after the IDF claimed to have killed over 50 Palestinian fighters. The US, meanwhile, carried out a strike against Yemen's Houthis on Thursday as well, after the US military earlier this month carried out 15 strikes against targets linked to the Iran-aligned Houthi fighters. Germany's Scholz has assured military support to Israel in the form of weapons, while US President Joe Biden heads to Berlin for talks on the situation in West Asia, as well as in Ukraine. Follow DH for the latest updates from the escalating conflict in West Asia.