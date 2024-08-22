Mindy Kaling hosts primetime portion of Democratic National Convention

Amid cheers and applause from the audience, Kaling joked with the audience that they might recognise her as "the woman who courageously outed Kamala Harris as Indian in an Instagram cooking video.”

The masala dosa cooking video of 2019 with Kamala Harris has been watched more than 6.5 million times. At the time, Harris was the US senator from California.

After her brief speech, the Indian-American host introduced Jeffries, Bill Clinton and Pelosi for them to deliver their remarks.