Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Mock house, CIA source and Special Forces: The US operation to capture Maduro

Elite US troops, including the Army's Delta Force, created an exact replica of Maduro's safe house and practiced how they would enter the strongly ‌fortified residence.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 17:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 17:06 IST
World newsUSCIAVenezuelaNicolas Maduro

Follow us on :

Follow Us