<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> revived his trademark style of storytelling recounting an anecdote involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the House GOP Member Retreat.</p><p>Recalling India’s long wait for Apache helicopters, Trump quoted Modi as politely requesting a meeting: “Sir, may I see you please?.” Trump used the phrase to underline what he described as his strong personal rapport with the PM, adding, “I have a very good relationship with him.”</p>.<p>Trump also said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-not-that-happy-with-me-because-they-are-paying-a-lot-of-tariffs-donald-trump-3853544">PM Modi was unhappy with him</a> over increase in tariffs on Indian goods exported to US. </p><p>“US President Donald Trump says, "He (PM Modi) is not happy with me as India is paying high tariffs. But now they have reduced it very substantially, buying oil from Russia,” Trump said.</p><p>Trump further went on to say how tariffs are making US a richer nation. He said more the $650 billion will be coming in US shortly because of tariffs.</p><p>The retelling, anchored around the line “may I see you please?”, was less about timelines and more about projecting a personal diplomacy style.</p>