Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Modi came and said 'Sir, may I see you please': Trump's latest 'tale' on interaction with India's PM

Trump used the phrase to underline what he described as his strong personal rapport with the PM, adding, “I have a very good relationship with him.”
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 12:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 12:47 IST
Narendra ModiDonald TrumpTariffTrendingtariff war

Follow us on :

Follow Us