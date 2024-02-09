More than 8,000 killed during 2022 Mariupol siege: Human Rights Watch

Geneva: At least 8,000 people were killed by fighting or war-related causes in Russia's months-long conquest of Mariupol, one of the biggest battles of the nearly two-year war between Russia and Ukraine, according to Human Rights Watch.

Mariupol became a byword for horror during a nearly three-month-long Russian siege for control of the strategic port city between March and May 2022, with trapped civilians forced to bury their dead by the roadside.

The Human Rights Watch assessment, based on satellite and other images of grave sites, is one of the only independent estimates of the death toll so far.

Ukraine has said tens of thousands were killed but that it cannot give an exact number without access to the city, now under Russian control.