world

Moscow sees no sign of new guarantees on grain deal, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says

Lavrov reiterated Russia's assertion that Western economic sanctions were hampering Russian grain and fertiliser exports.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 17:21 IST

Russia sees no sign it will receive the guarantees it requires before resuming a deal allowing Ukraine to ship its grain through the Black Sea, but can return to it "tomorrow" if Western promises to Moscow are fulfilled, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Lavrov reiterated Russia's assertion that Western economic sanctions were hampering Russian grain and fertiliser exports.

He also said that a plan currently being discussed to supply one million tonnes of Russian grain to Turkey at a discounted price would be on top of the grain supplies that Russia has promised to give some African countries free of charge.

(Published 31 August 2023, 17:21 IST)
World newsRussiaSergei LavrovBlack Sea

