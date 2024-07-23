Most serious security lapse since Reagan was shot in 1981, concedes Secret Service Director

Washington: The failed assassination bid on former US President Donald Trump is the “most serious” security lapse since the then President Ronald Regan was shot in 1981, the head of the US Secret Service conceded to lawmakers on Monday.

US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle conceded this during her testimony before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about the attempted assassination of Trump, wherein she was grilled by lawmakers, including two Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and Ro Khanna.

Khanna asked Cheatle to resign as the Director of the US Secret Service. “If you have an assassination attempt on a president, a former president or a candidate, you need to resign,” Khanna said, noting that Stewart Knight, the then secret service head in 1981 had resigned.

"You cannot go leading a Secret Service agency when there is an assassination attempt on a presidential candidate. I would say that about anyone who is running,” he said.

Responding to another question from Khanna, Cheatle said: “Yes, sir, I would,” when asked: "Now, Director Cheatle, would you agree that this is the most serious security lapse since President Reagan was shot in 1981, of the Secret Service?"

At the same time, she said in response to a question from Congresswoman Virginia Fox: “I have taken accountability, and I will continue to take accountability. I am responsible for leading the agency and I am responsible for finding the answers to how this event occurred and making sure that it doesn't happen again.”

Cheatle told Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi that the incident was under investigation.

“According to NBC, just two minutes later, at 5:53 pm, the Secret Service notified its snipers about the gunman. The rally wasn't paused at that point either, correct?” he asked. “No,” she said.

She had no answer when Krishnamoorthi asked if the assassin was on the roof and everybody was yelling at him, but the Secret Service took no action.

“We are currently still combing through communications and when communications were passed," she said.

“I can point you to this communication as two minutes before the shots started ringing out. Director Cheatle, yes or no, was there ever a moment where the Secret Service actually considered pausing the rally?” an angry Krishnamoorthi asked.

"The Secret Service would have paused the rally had they known or been told there was an actual threat," she said.