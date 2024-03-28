Musk extends financial aid to Indian-origin doctor battling lawsuits over 'defamatory' Covid vaccine posts on X

SpaceX owner Elon Musk recently extended support to an Indian-origin doctor who has been battling legal suits since after she expressed her stance against lockdowns that were imposed in 2020 owing to coronavirus outbreak.

Dr Kulvinder Kaur Gill is an immunologist and a physician practising in Canada. In 2020, she was vocal against the government imposed lockdowns and the mandatory orders passed over administering the vaccines for Covid-19. One of her posts on quoted by NDTV from X (then Twitter) read: "If you have not yet figured out that we don't need a vaccine, you are not paying attention. #FactsNotFear."

Many medical bodies filed law suits against Kaur while the previous management of Twitter barred her posts from the platforms on censorship concerns. After she posted a series of posts on Twitter (now X)— calling out on the lockdown and vaccine shots, her debts have piled owing to the massive CAD 300,000 (Rs 1,83,75,078) that she has to pay in legal fees.