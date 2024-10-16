Home
Musk to campaign in Pennsylvania after appearance at Trump rally

Earlier last week, a source told Reuters that Musk plans more campaigning for Trump in Pennsylvania and his appearances would be connected to his America PAC political action committee.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 08:40 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 08:40 IST
