Musk to campaign in Pennsylvania after appearance at Trump rally

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elon-musk">Elon Musk</a> said he will give "a series of talks from tomorrow night through Monday" in Pennsylvania, less than two weeks after the billionaire made a high-profile appearance with former president and Republican candidate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> there.</p>.<p>Earlier last week, a source told <em>Reuters</em> that Musk plans more campaigning for Trump in Pennsylvania and his appearances would be connected to his America PAC political action committee.</p>.Republican mega donor: Musk dished out $75 million to pro-Trump group in 3 months.<p>Pennsylvania is considered a crucial state for both Trump and his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the race for the November 5 election.</p>