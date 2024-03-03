'Nawaz ka vision, Shehbaz ka mission': Pakistan's newly-elected PM Shehbaz thanks brother

Islamabad: Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday thanked his allies in the coalition government for putting their trust in him and making him Leader of the House.

"When my Quaid (leader Nawaz) was elected the prime minister thrice, the development that followed in the country is an example of its own. And it is not wrong to say that Nawaz Sharif is the one who built Pakistan,” Shehbaz said in his victory speech.

The 72-year-old PML-N president thanked his elder brother Nawaz and all the allies for putting their trust in him and making him Leader of the House.