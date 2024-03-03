JOIN US
Homeworld

Shehbaz Sharif elected Pakistan's Prime Minister for a second time

Shehbaz will be administered the oath of office on Monday at the Presidential mansion, Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Last Updated 03 March 2024, 08:53 IST

Follow Us

Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday became the prime minister of Pakistan for a second time to lead a coalition government after he comfortably won a majority in the newly-elected Parliament.

Shehbaz, 72, who was the consensus candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), received 201 votes in the 336-member house.

Shehbaz's challenger Omar Ayub Khan of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured 92 votes.

The session of the new parliament convened amid ruckus and sloganeering by PTI-backed lawmakers.

Shehbaz will be administered the oath of office on Monday at the Presidential mansion, Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Shehbaz earlier served as prime minister of a coalition government from April 2022 to August 2023 before Parliament was dissolved to hold general elections.

(Published 03 March 2024, 08:53 IST)
World newsPakistanShehbaz Sharif

