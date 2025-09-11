Menu
Homeworld

Nepal at crossroads, bid to establish people's rule may get dashed before it truly began: Analysts

Protests by youths, termed the Gen Z agitation, against a government ban on social media sites rocked Nepal on Monday, with police's use of force leaving at least 19 people dead and over 300 injured.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 04:36 IST
Published 11 September 2025, 04:36 IST
World newsNepalProtests

