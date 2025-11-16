<p>Kathmandu: The Election Commission of Nepal on Sunday published the schedule for the parliamentary election to be held in March.</p>.<p>The candidates will have to file nomination for the election to the House of Representatives from 10 am to 6 pm on January 20, according to a notice published by the Election Commission.</p>.<p>The list of the candidates will be published on the same day after 5 pm. The time for registering protest against any candidate is fixed from 10 am till 3 pm on January 21.</p>.<p>The verified list of candidates will be published the next day.</p>.US President Trump to proceed with legal action against BBC despite apology.<p>Those wishing to withdraw their candidacy can do so till 1 pm on January 23. The final list of candidates will then be published on the same day within 3 pm and the election symbol will be officially allotted to the candidates.</p>.<p>The election will be held on March 5. The voting will start at 7 am and end at 5 pm, according to the Election Commission.</p>.<p>As per the Nepalese constitution, 165 members of the House of Representatives are elected through first past the post procedure or direct method.</p>.<p>The remaining 110 members are elected on the basis of proportionate voting. The total number of seats is 275.</p>.<p>The elections have been necessitated following the ouster of prime minister K P Sharma Oli on September 9 after demonstrations by Gen Z protesting corruption and demanding lifting of a ban on social media turned violent leading to the death of 76 people in two days.</p>.<p>Sushila Karki took oath on September 12 as prime minister of an interim government. </p>