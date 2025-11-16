Menu
Homeworld

Nepal EC publishes election schedule, January 20 date to file nomination

The candidates will have to file nomination for the election to the House of Representatives from 10 am to 6 pm on January 20, according to a notice published by the Election Commission.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 16:26 IST
Published 16 November 2025, 16:26 IST
World newsNepal

