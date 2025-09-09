LIVE Nepal Updates | Army warns against vandalism, announces nationwide curfew from 5 pm today

Hello Readers. The Nepal Army has officially announced a nationwide curfew from 5 pm today, and will continue until Thursday 6 am. Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday in the face of massive anti-government protests with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several top politicians, including President Ramchandra Paudel, and vandalising the parliament. The students-led protests reflected the growing public anger with the political class over a range of issues including a ban on social media and alleged corruption with demonstrators gathering at the heart of Kathmandu and elsewhere despite curfews and heavy deployment of security forces. Stay tuned to DH to track the latest updates.