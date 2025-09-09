Nepal Updates | Army warns against vandalism, announces nationwide curfew from 5 pm today
Hello Readers. The Nepal Army has officially announced a nationwide curfew from 5 pm today, and will continue until Thursday 6 am. Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday in the face of massive anti-government protests with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several top politicians, including President Ramchandra Paudel, and vandalising the parliament. The students-led protests reflected the growing public anger with the political class over a range of issues including a ban on social media and alleged corruption with demonstrators gathering at the heart of Kathmandu and elsewhere despite curfews and heavy deployment of security forces. Stay tuned to DH to track the latest updates.
Nepal Protests Updates | Nepal Army says curfew currently imposed will continue throughout the country from 5 pm
10:1310 Sep 2025
Nepal Protests Updates | Nepali students in India put their trips to travel home on hold
09:1210 Sep 2025
Nepal Protests Updates | India-Nepal border sealed for regular movement at Raxaul, Bihar
10:5810 Sep 2025
Nepal Army says, "Curfew currently imposed will continue throughout the country until 5 pm (1700 hrs) on Bhadra 25, 2082, and thereafter, the curfew order will continue until 6 am (0600 hrs) on Bhadra 26 tomorrow..."
Nepal Protests Updates |The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and West Bengal Police have intensified security at Panitanki, a principal transit point to Nepal from north Bengal and the Northeast
VIDEO | Siliguri: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and West Bengal Police have intensified security at Panitanki, the Indian border town and the principal transit point to Nepal from north Bengal and the Northeast.
Nepal Protests Updates | I hope that an interim government will be formed in the coming 2-4 days: Former Nepal PM K I Singh’s grandson Yashwant Shah
#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | On the political situation in neighbouring Nepal, Yashwant Shah, grandson of former Nepal PM Dr KI Singh, says, "A peaceful protest was organised in the capital city on 8 September. No political parties were involved in it. It was called by a student body… pic.twitter.com/bVOxJ0SjFi