Homeworld
Nepal Updates | Army warns against vandalism, announces nationwide curfew from 5 pm today

Hello Readers. The Nepal Army has officially announced a nationwide curfew from 5 pm today, and will continue until Thursday 6 am. Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday in the face of massive anti-government protests with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several top politicians, including President Ramchandra Paudel, and vandalising the parliament. The students-led protests reflected the growing public anger with the political class over a range of issues including a ban on social media and alleged corruption with demonstrators gathering at the heart of Kathmandu and elsewhere despite curfews and heavy deployment of security forces. Stay tuned to DH to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 05:50 IST
10:5810 Sep 2025

Nepal Protests Updates | Nepal Army says curfew currently imposed will continue throughout the country from 5 pm

10:1310 Sep 2025

Nepal Protests Updates | Nepali students in India put their trips to travel home on hold

09:1210 Sep 2025

Nepal Protests Updates | India-Nepal border sealed for regular movement at Raxaul, Bihar

10:5810 Sep 2025

10:2710 Sep 2025

Nepal Protests Updates |The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and West Bengal Police have intensified security at Panitanki, a principal transit point to Nepal from north Bengal and the Northeast

10:1310 Sep 2025

09:4410 Sep 2025

Nepal Protests Updates | Latest visuals showing the empty streets of Nepal in the aftermath of the protests 

09:3010 Sep 2025

Nepal Protests Updates | I hope that an interim government will be formed in the coming 2-4 days: Former Nepal PM K I Singh’s grandson Yashwant Shah

Published 09 September 2025, 06:36 IST
