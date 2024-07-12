Nepal landslide sweeps 2 buses, at least 60 passengers missing

A landslide in Nepal on Friday swept two buses carrying around 63 passengers, on Madan-Ashrit Highway into the Trishuli River on Friday, reported ANI.
Many people are said to be missing after the accident.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal posted on his X handle about the incident, "I am deeply saddened by the reports of about five dozen passengers that are missing when bus was washed away by a landslide on the Narayangadh-Muglin road section and the loss of properties due to floods and landslides in different parts of the country. I direct all agencies of the government, including the home administration, to search and effectively rescue the passengers."
Due to the weather conditions, all the flights from Kathmandu to Bharatpur, Chitwan have also been cancelled, the agency reported.
More to follow...
