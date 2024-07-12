Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nepal landslide sweeps 2 buses, at least 60 passengers missing

Due to the weather conditions, all the flights from Kathmandu to Bharatpur, Chitwan have been cancelled.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 July 2024, 02:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

A landslide in Nepal on Friday swept two buses carrying around 63 passengers, on Madan-Ashrit Highway into the Trishuli River on Friday, reported ANI.

Many people are said to be missing after the accident.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal posted on his X handle about the incident, "I am deeply saddened by the reports of about five dozen passengers that are missing when bus was washed away by a landslide on the Narayangadh-Muglin road section and the loss of properties due to floods and landslides in different parts of the country. I direct all agencies of the government, including the home administration, to search and effectively rescue the passengers."

Due to the weather conditions, all the flights from Kathmandu to Bharatpur, Chitwan have also been cancelled, the agency reported.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 July 2024, 02:43 IST
World newsNepal

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT