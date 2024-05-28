Nepal presents $14 billion annual budget after opposition party ends protests

Kathmandu: Nepal presented a $14 billion budget on Tuesday for the next financial year beginning in mid-July after the main opposition party ended protests that disrupted parliamentary sittings for nearly two weeks.

The main opposition Nepali Congress party had been demanding an investigation into the alleged misuse of funds from cooperatives, or small businesses, by Deputy Prime Minister Rabi Lamichhane when he was a television show presenter before becoming a politician.

Lamichhane denies the charges.

The protests ended when the government agreed on Tuesday to set up a parliamentary panel to investigate the charges and disclose findings within three months.