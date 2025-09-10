<p>Kathmandu: At least 25 people, including three policemen, were killed during the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/five-juveniles-dead-in-clashes-in-nepal-prison-over-7000-prisoners-escape-from-different-jails-amid-unrest-3721255"> violent anti-government protests</a> led by the 'Gen Z' group in the last two days in Nepal, police and officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Nineteen people, mostly youths, were killed in firing by the security forces during protests in front of the Parliament building on Monday, they said.</p>.<p>Three policemen were killed by a mob in the Koteshwor area of Kathmandu on Tuesday during the violent demonstrations, a Nepal Police spokesperson said.</p>.Normalcy gradually returns to Nepal as army takes control of security.<p>Three protesters were killed during clashes with the police at Kalimati Police Station on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>According to Home Ministry officials, 633 people were injured during protests.</p>.Nepal Army imposes nationwide restrictive orders, curfew to curb possible violence.<p>Meanwhile, Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, who were injured during an attack by protesters on their residence in Budhanilkantha, were recovering at a hospital.</p>.<p>The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protests, a day after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government demonstrations. </p>