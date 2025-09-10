Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nepal unrest | 25 killed, over 600 injured in 'Gen-Z' protests that saw KP Sharma Oli's govt fall

Nineteen people, mostly youths, were killed in firing by the security forces. On Tuesday 3 policemen were killed by a mob and 3 other protesters were killed during clashes.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 14:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 14:38 IST
World newsNepalProtestsGen Z

Follow us on :

Follow Us