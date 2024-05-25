Nepal's Purnima Shrestha sets record by climbing Mount Everest 3 times in 2 weeks

Kathmandu: Purnima Shrestha, a Nepalese mountaineer and photojournalist, on Saturday scripted history by becoming the first person to summit Mt Everest, the highest peak in the world, three times in a single climbing season.

Purnima first summited the 8848.86-metre peak on May 12. She reached the summit again on May 19 with Pasang Sherpa and achieved her third summit on Saturday at 5:50 AM, said Pemba Sherpa, expedition director at Eight K Expeditions which organised the expedition.

This was Purnima’s fourth ascent to Everest. She climbed Everest for the first time in 2018.